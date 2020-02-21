Spike Lee is still shaken over Kobe Bryant’s death, ‘Tomorrow’s not guaranteed’ video

Only “Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with director Spike Lee, who is still reeling over the death of Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Spike, an avid Knicks fan, admitted, “I’m still shook, I’m still shook…. It’s like some Greek tragedy, some kind of crazy thing, and with his daughter… especially here, L.A. is the epicenter. I just got here this morning and I see on the bus, everywhere, you can’t miss it.”

“L.A., the world, but especially L.A., he grew up here, came in when he was 17 years old, and again, all of us human beings, and I include myself, we take for granted this great gift we have of being alive,” Lee emphasized about Kobe Bryant, who played his entire career for the Lakers. “But tomorrow’s not guaranteed and I know I was not the only one, I know I was not the only husband in the world that hugged his wife and kids. I did, and that’s the first thing you think about.”

Spike and Kobe worked together on the 2009 documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work,” which focused on a game between the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs through the eyes of Kobe. For the project, Spike was given full access to Kobe’s life for one day during the 2007-2008 season.

As for how he remembers Kobe, Spike said, “Game respects game. Whatever field it is, when you see someone that is on that level, you respect it.”

Lee also revealed how Kobe would greet him whenever they saw each other at basketball games. The 62-year-old, who is known for sitting courtside, shared, “Funny story — every time Kobe would see me, it wouldn’t be like, ‘What’s up, what’s up brother, what’s happening?’ It was, ‘Knicks suck!’ No matter what, that was the greeting. No matter where it is, where or when, he sees me… ‘Spike, Knicks suck!’ and then we would hug.”

Last year, Spike famously jumped into Samuel L. Jackson’s arms after winning his first Oscar for BlacKkKlansman. Weighing in on the lack-of-diversity controversy surrounding the award show, he commented, “Well, this didn’t start this year, this is something that has been going on from way back in the day. I told people that six African-American people won last year. I said, ‘Don’t expect that to happen back-to-back.'”

He noted, “Every day is a struggle. You just gotta keep at it, and I’m honored to be representing, to present an Oscar.”

Lee is taking on another first… becoming the president of the jury at Cannes. He pointed out, “The first black person ever, I think in the 73-year history of the festival.”

When Mark smiled, saying, “The first one ever. That is reppin’, right? Ever,” Spike laughed, responding, “You spelling it e-v-e-h. That’s a Brooklynese ‘ever.’”

Spike is also working with Cadillac on unveiling the 2021 Escalade, starring in and directing the commercial. He teased, “This is legendary; Cadillac is a legend and this new … they made some innovations, and there’s just a whole history behind the brand.”

