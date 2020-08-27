Ben Crump to represent family of Jacob Blake

Civil rights activist and attorney Ben Crump abhors the actions of the Kenosha Police Department account of what happened in the Jacob Blale shooting.

said the “officer involved shooting” happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It added that officers had provided “immediate aid” to Mr Blake, who was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition. Blake has been declared by medical experts and his father as “paralyzed fro the waist down.” The 28-year-old who broke up a fight between two women, will never walk again.

The person who shot the graphic and disturbing video, Raysean White, said that before he began recording, he saw police wrestle with Blake. He said police punched and tasered Blake.

“Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car and he went to the other side,” Mr White told CNN.

It was then he started recording. Mr Blake is shown walking around the front of the SUV. The two officers closest to Blake at this point on the video are white males.

As he opens the door and leans into the car, one officer can be seen grabbing his shirt and opening fire. Seven shots can be heard in the video, as witnesses shout and scream.

Wisconsin’s Department of Justice is investigating the incident. The police said officers had been responding to a “domestic incident” but gave no details about what led to the shooting. They have not said how many officers were involved and no names have been given.

Police in Kenosha do not have body cameras, although they do have microphones.

Blake’s partner, Laquisha Booker, told a local NBC channel that the couple’s three children were in the back of the vehicle at the time and saw the shooting.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represents the families of George Floyd and others pursuing actions against the police, has announced he is representing Jacob Blake’s family.

In a statement released on Twitter he said the 29-year-old father “was helping to de-escalate a domestic incident” at the time.

The family’s attorney, civil rights activist Benjamin Crump said the officers’ “irresponsible, reckless and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing.”