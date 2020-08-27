President Obama accuses Trump of voter suppression

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out against Donald Trump‘s actions to withhold money for the USPS, which is sure to have a significant negative impact on the elections.

Trump is accused of witholding election aid for states and an emergency bailout for the United States Postal Service in order to restrict how many Americans, particularly Black Americans can vote by mail. Considering nearly 180 million Americans are eligible to vote by mail, Trump’s moves could cause widespread delays, long lines and voter disenfranchisement come November, an issue that already gravely impacts Black people. Trump continues his false claims than mail-in ballots are responsible for widespread election fraud, although investigations don’t bear that lie out.

Now, President Obama is addressing the hotbed issue saying that Trump’s actions against the U.S. Postal Service is more about voter suppression, without regard to the serious crisis an underfunded postal service presents to Black Americans.

“Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open,” Obama tweeted. “They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”

Obama suggested early voting is the best way to ensure your vote counts.

“If you’re in a state where you have the option to vote early, do that now,” he continued tweeting. “The more votes in early, the less likely you’re going to see a last minute crunch, both at polling places and in states where mail-in ballots are permitted. Then tell everyone you know.”

The former president referenced the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the voting process, including shown the shutting down of poll sites and limited election worker staffing in many states, causing voters to wait in long lines for hours. Meanwhile, some people who’ve submitted for absentee ballots didn’t received their ballots in time for the primary elections.