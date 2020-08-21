Mercedes-Benz provides1,600 backpacks to APS

Mercedes-Benz USA Drives Backpack Donations for Atlanta Public Schools

Company donates 1,600 backpacks and school supplies to students in need during Pop Up Back-to-School Bash

Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) kicked off the back-to-school season donating 1,600 backpacks to students at Atlanta Public Schools (APS), including Leonora P. Miles Elementary School and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. This program is a part of the APS Runway Week’s Pop Up Back-to-School Bash which aims to prepare staff and foster connections with students.

“We are so excited that Mercedes-Benz is here with us, giving out supplies from these wonderful vehicles, partnering with us and making our students’ dreams come true,” Principal Thalise Perry said. “Not only did they provide vehicles and backpacks today, but they are donating 90 meals for our teachers and staff on Friday.”

Mercedes-Benz USA provided a fleet of vehicles and volunteers to assist in distributing the donated backpacks to Miles Elementary School parents and students in a low-contact drive-through event at the school. All faculty, staff and MBUSA volunteers followed recommended safety guidelines during the drive-through event. This is part of the company’s Curbside Caring initiative, an extension of its Greatness Lives Here program.