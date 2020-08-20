AmericasMart expands bridal offerings for new experience

AmericasMart New World of Bridal’s semi-annual showcase of top bridal trends is adapting to meet the needs of social occasion buyers during the COVID-19 crisis with expanded product verticals, enhanced digital programming and effective safety measures reports International Market Centers.

The September 15-17, 2020 VOW will be a showroom-only market with most of the 60 permanent bridal and social occasion showrooms at AmericasMart Atlanta open for business with new introductions and best sellers in bridal plus prom, pageant, quinceañera and more.

“Just as bridal retailers have spent this season adapting to changing event situations, VOW is

adapting to meet their market needs by offering a broader range of social occasion

merchandise, transitioning hallmarks of the market experience to online and continuing our

commitment to presenting a safe and productive buying event,” said Bob Maricich, IMC CEO.

“Over the past few months, our Atlanta Apparel markets have demonstrated the efficacy of this

formula and we remain committed to it as we present the first market during the pandemic that

is truly for the bridal industry.”

The Madison James at Allure Bridals showroom at AmericasMart Atlanta

Major line debuts scheduled for VOW include a new bridal line by Sherri Hill; Sugar Kayne by

Johnathan Kayne with girls’ pageant, flower girl and social occasion dresses; and the new

VOW | New World of Bridal September 2020 2/2 trend-driven, moderately-priced bridal line Adore by Justin Alexander. Joining the VOW market is Sophia Thomas Designs with bridal and social occasion styles in a new showroom and Italian bridal brand Monica Loretti making Atlanta its only market appearance this year. Additionally, top designers including Allure, Casablanca, Mon Cheri and more are set to showcase new introductions and best sellers.

In addition to the traditional wedding attire shown at a bridal market, buyers on the social

occasion floors will see a broad range of gowns for many occasions. Brands including Alyce

Paris, Dave & Johnny, Ellie Wilde, Faviana, Jovani, Morilee by Madeline Gardner and SCALA

will showcase new introductions and best sellers in prom and pageant. A full list of brands

showing at the market is available at AmericasMart.com/VOW.

VOW | New World of Bridal’s signature programming moves online, in lieu of in-person, this

September. Pre-market education programming continues with seminars and the VOW Experts

panel in a virtual format, along with additional events that will be released throughout market on

its Instagram channel (@AtlantaApparel) and at AmericasMart.com/Apparel-Resources. The full

schedule and registration information will be available closer to the market.

The webinars are part of VOW’s enhanced digital tools, designed to help buyers discover new

product before, during and after market. Digital look books will showcase trends in lieu of the inperson VOW fashion event. Additionally, augmented brand search capabilities on AmericasMart.com and active social media content (@AtlantaApparel on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) will help buyers find new brands.

VOW will operate using IMC’s Together Safely plan, which outlines safety protocols and

procedures for markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature screening, contactless

registration, enhanced cleaning and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) are among

required components of the protocols. Additionally, all showrooms are expected to follow IMC’s

protocols including observing capacity limits. The full plan is available at TogetherSafely.com.

VOW | New World of Bridal is September 15-17, 2020 with showrooms open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed at AmericasMart.com/Attend/Registration.

The Atlanta Apparel markets feature the latest looks in contemporary, young contemporary,

ready-to-wear, fashion accessories and more, plus specialty categories such as children’s, plussize, bridal and social occasion. For more information, visit AmericasMart.com/Apparel.

