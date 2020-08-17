Black women for Biden-Harris host live event

On Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:00 p.m. (EST), join Black Women for Biden-Harris for a digital presentation of Envisioning A New America, a live streaming event that is part of the Democratic National Convention, in Milwaukee.

Executive produced by Dr. Stephanie Myers, Charlene Ligon and Karen Carrington-Washington and moderated by Emmy-winning TV host Markette Sheppard, Envisioning A New America isa 44-minute production featuring powerful voices on the front lines of social justice, including the first registered nurse to serve as a member of Congress, Rep. Eddie Bernie Johnson (D-TX) and the Congresswoman from the First State, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Chair of the Vice Presidential selection committee for Joe Biden.

The streaming event celebrates African-American contributions to America from slavery to freedom on up to the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

Black Women for Biden-Harris are calling for a new America that ensures (1) voting for all, (2) equity, equality and opportunities in education, (3) affordable housing and healthcare, (4) access to wealth-building opportunities and (5) criminal justice reform.

Speakers on behalf of Black Women for Biden-Harris include City of Norfolk, Va. Treasurer Daun S. Hester; Co- Founders of Black Men for Biden Frank Malone and Rev. Oliver Buie; Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds, Chaplain; and Danyell Smith, National Co-Chair, Black Women for Biden-Harris.

Youth perspectives on Envisioning A New America will be provided by Black Women for Biden-Harris Millennial and Generation Z leaders Nahla Owens and Dillon Moms.

WHEN:

Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 PM, EST / 5 PM, CST

WHERE:

Register in Advance to join via Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mT3ebM5ASOaoY0ebS4owaw