DNC Statement on Joe Biden’s Selection of Kamala Harris as his Running Mate

DNC Women’s Caucus Chair Lottie Shackelford, DNC Black Caucus Chair Virgie M. Rollins, DNC AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong, and DNC Hispanic Caucus Chair Iris Martinez released the following statement on Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate:

“Earlier this year, Joe Biden announced that he would pick a woman to be his running mate in recognition of the role that we have played in fighting for freedom, fairness, and equality for all Americans. His decision to elevate a qualified woman to be the next vice president of the United States stands in contrast to the hate, misogyny, xenophobia, and division that Trump has sown since he took office.

“Sen. Kamala Harris is the embodiment of what America needs at this critical juncture, as we work together to rebuild our country from a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 160,000 Americans. She will be a key ally to Joe Biden as they lead the recovery from one of the worst economic collapses our country has ever seen, as a result of Trump’s mismanagement of the global pandemic. But most importantly, she will work side-by-side with Joe to heal the social wounds that have long festered under Trump and to fight for the soul of America.

“As the first Black woman and first Asian American person to be part of a major party’s presidential ticket, Kamala is breaking grounds for so many who have felt attacked, villainized, and forgotten in Trump’s America. But more than just making history, she represents America’s future, a choice that will put our country on the right track. That’s why in November, we will make sure to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States and Kamala Harris as our next vice president.”