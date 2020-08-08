Fulton County commissioner Arrington appointed to NACo’s Arts and Culture

Vice-Chairman Arrington Appointed to Serve on NACo’s Arts and Culture Commission

WASHINGTON, DC –Incoming National Association of Counties (NACo) President Gary Moore has named Fulton County Commission Vice-Chair and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. to the NACo Arts & Culture Commission.

“I am proud to join with colleagues from across the nation who realize that the arts are not just something of aesthetic value to communities like Fulton County, but part of our economic heartbeat,” said Fulton County Commission Vice-Chairman Marvin S. Arrington Jr. “In Fulton County, we have backed up that commitment with funding to cultural programs both serving and employing our residents.”

Since the inception of Fulton County’s most recent strategic plan, Vice Chairman Arrington has served as the executive sponsor for the “All Peoples’ Lives Are Culturally Enriched” priority area.

The NACo Arts and Culture Commission demonstrates how the arts can be used by county officials to promote ​​economic development and provide solutions to many of the challenges that they face, through workshop sessions, field trips and special publications.