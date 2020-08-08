Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE Hotline available for Georgia voters

Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE Hotline Available to Help Georgia Primary Voters

Election Protection Coalition Ready to Address Barriers to Voting and COVID-19-Related Challenges

(Washington, D.C.) – On Tuesday, Aug. 11, legal volunteers staffing the non-partisan Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline will be available to answer calls from Georgia voters experiencing problems at the polls, including issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotline will be available for the duration of Georgia’s election day – polls open in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. The hotline is a resource for voters who seek to confirm their voter registration status, find their polling location or report any complaints regarding the voting process.

The following suite of hotlines are available to voters:

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) – English hotline

888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish/English

844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic/English hotline

888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese hotline

Election Protection is the nation’s largest and longest-running nonpartisan voter protection coalition. Founded in 2001, Election Protection is anchored by the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline and other hotlines that provide support to voters in 11 languages. The Election Protection coalition, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, also carries out its work through voter education, advocacy with election officials, roving poll monitors and rapid response litigation when necessary to protect the vote.

“The 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline is a resource for all eligible voters in Georgia who seek to participate in the election. We are particularly focused on ensuring that voters impacted by the pandemic are able to access absentee ballots and are aware of in-person voting opportunities on Tuesday,” said Marcia Johnson-Blanco, co-director of the Lawyers’ Committee’s Voting Rights Project the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Election Protection stands ready to help ensure that every Georgia voter has the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.”

Voters can contact 866-OUR-VOTE with questions or if they encounter problems when seeking to cast their ballots.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 56th year, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is continuing its quest to “Move America Toward Justice.” The principal mission of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and voting rights.