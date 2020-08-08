JOB FAIR AT SADIE G. MAYS

Atlanta – Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at its location on 1821 Anderson Ave., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. There are immediate job openings for CNA’s, LPN’s, RN’s, Dietician, Security Officer, Floor Tech and more. Open interviews will be held in a safe, socially-distanced setting. Benefits include sign-on bonuses, competitive pay, health benefits, dental, vision and more! Bring your mask, ID, and credentials. For more information see www.sgmays.org or call (404) 794-2477. See you there!