Weekly Food Drive Continues Saturday, August 8

Office of the City Solicitor in Partnership with

Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and

the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department Hosts Food Distribution and Free Mask Giveaway

ATLANTA – Metro Atlantans will have another opportunity to receive free food items on Saturday, Aug. 8 in a no-contact drive-thru food drive starting at 10 a.m. at the Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave., S.E.

Each household will receive fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water, plus two free face masks courtesy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to arrive early.

See below for details on Saturday’s event:

WHO: The Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Departments

WHAT: Food Distribution and Free Mask Giveaway

WHEN: From 10 a.m. until supplies last, on Saturday, Aug. 8

WHERE: Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Avenue, S.E., Atlanta, GA 30354

Future dates and locations include:

August 13/Thursday Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

August 22/Saturday Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

August 27/Thursday Collier Heights Park, 3691 Collier Drive, Atlanta, GA 30331