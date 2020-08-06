Rasheeda Liberty named 25th International President of Sigma Gamma Rho

RASHEEDA S. LIBERTY NAMED 25TH INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT OF SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INC.

International African American Sorority Elects New Board of Directors in

Preparation for Centennial Celebration

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a leading historically African American Greek lettered Sorority, today announced that Rasheeda S. Liberty was elected the 25th International Grand Basileus of the organization during the 58th Biennial Boule. In her new role, Mrs. Liberty, a 26-year member of the renowned sorority, will lead the organization as it celebrates its 100th year.

Mrs. Liberty, a regional finance director for Amazon, is a recognized corporate leader with over 28-years of experience in delivering results for Fortune 100 companies. A proven and dedicated mentor, she has spearheaded the growth of Sigma Gamma Rho in the Southeastern Region since 2016, serving in several leadership roles including international first vice-president, Southeastern Region director, and as international editor in chief. Mrs. Liberty is lauded by her sorority for her stewardship of the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S and globally. She is a member of numerous organizations including Top Ladies of Distinction, NAACP, Finance Executive Networking Group (FENG), and Jack & Jill of America. Mts. Liberty joined the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority in 1994 at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“To be elected as the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is an exciting opportunity to unleash our collective potential, bring an unmatched vision to the forefront, move in excellence towards our Centennial, and execute with a spirit of servant leadership,” said Mrs. Liberty. “The challenge ahead is great, but our vision, impact and purpose is greater. I look forward to working collaboratively with members, affiliates, partners, vendors, and staff on the road ahead.”

As International President, Mrs. Liberty will provide leadership to over 100,000 sorority members and serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, comprised of 38 national and regional officers who manage the sorority’s 500 chapters in the United States and in several countries.

During the Biennial Boule, members of Sigma Gamma Rho also elected the following individuals to the International Board of Directors:

· Marica Harris – International First Grand Vice-President

· Te’Lor Allen – International Second Grand Vice-President

· Rhonda Davis – International Recording Financial Secretary

· Dr. Khalilah Shabazz – International Recording Secretary

· Vanessa Tyson – International Treasurer

· Richelle N. Jones – Editor-in-Chief of The Aurora, the sorority’s official magazine

· Tamika Williams Clark – Historian

About Sigma Gamma Rho

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded by seven educators founded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Korea, and the U. S. Virgin Islands. Members aim to enhance the quality of life within the community through public service, leadership development, and