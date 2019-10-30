by John Grieg

As part of their Press Pause on Face Surveillance campaign, the ACLU of Massachusetts released an alarming study on Amazon’s facial recognition software. Rekognition reportedly falsely matched the faces of 27 New England Patriots athletes with those found in a criminal database.

The ACLU has joined legislators in waging a years-long battle against Amazon over their facial recognition software, which they have already sold to dozens of police and security organizations across the world. For years, Black researchers and scientists have said the software struggles to identify darker-skinned women and men.

“This technology is flawed,” said New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon, one of the 27 faces misidentified by Rekognition.