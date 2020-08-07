NBA commits $300 million to black communities

The NBA Board of Governors announced on this, the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, an unprecedented $300 million commitment for the newly created NBA Foundation “dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community.”

NBA officials say they will collect a combined total of $300 million from every NBA owner and put those funds into action to improve economic, educational and social conditions in Black communities around the nation over the next 10 years. The fund is an initiative of the newly launched NBA Foundation.