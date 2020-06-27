COVID-19 cases take a serious uptick in metro-Atlanta

Georgia set a record Friday, June 26 for new COVID-19 cases recorded in a 24-hour period: 1,900 cases in a day.

The previous record for most new cases reported in a day was Saturday, when Georgia reported 1,800 new cases. Before that, the biggest one-day increase had been 1,525 on April 17.

As the number of Georgia cases has continued to rise, the state is increasing testing while simultaneously relaxing restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

Counties in or near metro Atlanta also continue to have the highest number of deaths, with DeKalb County now edging out Gwinnett for third place. The lone exception is Dougherty County, the site of Georgia’s first major outbreak.

Fulton County: 311 deaths

Cobb County: 238 deaths

DeKalb County: 171 deaths

Gwinnett County: 168 deaths

Dougherty County: 154 deaths

In addition counties in or near metro Atlanta continue to have the highest number of cases, with Gwinnett still in the lead.