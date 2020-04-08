COVID-19 UPDATE: Coronavirus cases in Georgia rise to 9,156 death toll at 348

There are now at least 9,156 cases and 348 deaths statewide, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In Fulton County, 1,185 people have tested positive for the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise at rapid rates throughout the state.

The significant increase in cases is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories. Patient information is often incomplete and DPH works to complete the records, so data will change over time.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that different parts of the country are seeing different levels of COVID-19 activity. The United States nationally is in the initiation phase of the pandemic. States in which community spread is occurring are in the acceleration phase. The duration and severity of each pandemic phase can vary depending on the characteristics of the virus and the public health response.