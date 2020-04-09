Loeffler facing more criticism for coronavirus stock trades

Following disclosures revealing further stock sell-offs and key purchases during coronavirus outbreak including in a PPE-manufacturing company, Loeffler tries to cover for stock trading scandal while still not putting assets in a blind trust.

ATLANTA — Today, unelected “political mega-donor” Senator Kelly Loeffler attempted damage control on the fallout from her coronavirus stock trading scandal but continued refusing to place her assets into a blind trust or calling for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation.

“This latest attempt by unelected Senator Loeffler to distract from her stock trading scandal still leaves many questions unanswered and falls short of the standard set by Senator Johnny Isakson of moving her assets into her blind trust,” said Alex Floyd, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Georgia voters deserve answers about why Senator Loeffler and her husband sold off millions worth of stocks and invested in a medical supplies-producing company and a teleworking company while publicly downplaying the coronavirus threat. Rather than doing damage control, Senator Loeffler should commit to a full Senate Ethics Committee Investigation and start being honest with Georgians.”

Loeffler has continued to face bipartisan criticism and calls for her resignation amid news that she and her husband sold off millions in stock as the market tanked — including shares in a travel booking firm — while investing in “a company that makes COVID-19 protective garments.” Loeffler still has not clearly answered questions about “how her portfolio is managed and who does that work” nor questions about putting her assets in a blind trust.