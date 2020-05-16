Attorney Ben Crump responds to newly discovered text message in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement today in response to a newly released text message in the Ahmaud Arbery murder. The text message from

“It has been long speculated as to why the police didn’t arrest the murderous father and son duo on the day they executed Ahmaud Arbery. Could it be they knew that they would be implicated for aiding and abetting in the crimes that the McMichaels had committed based on this text?”

