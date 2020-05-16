Atlanta City Council legislative items for Monday, May 18

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to ratify an executive order directing the City’s chief financial officer to allocate up to $1.5 million for nonprofit and philanthropic communities providing individual shelter options with supportive services for persons experiencing homelessness (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1332). The legislation is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which represents a health risk to homeless populations because of congregate living environments, limited access to preventative measures, and higher likelihood for underlying health issues.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• Legislation authorizing the City of Atlanta to accept food and food service donations in support of the City’s efforts to show appreciation and recognize its frontline employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic in a total not to exceed $20,000 through Dec. 31, 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3914).

• Legislation authorizing the mayor or her designee to enter into contractual agreements with project sponsors in an amount not to exceed $33,317,352 for services related to grant funding from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1331). The ordinance ratifies services that benefit the health, safety and welfare of residents included in the City’s 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan, which covers grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant, the Emergency Solutions Grant, the HOME Housing Investment Partnership Program, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).

The Council’s Zoning Committee and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the meeting.

Monday’s meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Atlanta City Council’s website, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil. Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board. Public comment will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council's consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.

