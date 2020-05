There is much debate on the origin of house music. Did it originate in the great windy city of Chi or Motown Motor City? Join the house party May 16 and turn up the volume with two iconic DJ’s. We have legendary Detroit Native Kelly Holmes and Chicagoan Vince Adams who will be pumping out non-stop house music from 2PM EST/1PM CST to 5PM EST/4PM CST!

Follow and watch live on the Chicago Defender’s Facebook Page here https://www.facebook.com/TheChicagoDefender/.