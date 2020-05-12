National Black Child Development Week Goes All Digital for the First Time in History;

Homeschooling, Food Insecurity and Mental Health Among Top Issues Addressed

(Black PR Wire) SILVER SPRING, MD – The National Black Child Development Institute, Inc. (NBCDI) directs its focus during National Black Children Development Week 2020 (NBCDW 2020) to address the immediate concerns and needs of Black children and their families and the impact of COVID-19 global pandemic on this most affected population.

Originally slated to observe its 50th anniversary, May 11 -15, the annual week of advocacy, community engagement, and education pivots to an all-digital platform focused on homeschooling, mental health and food insecurity among others. Participants can register for the free week of events at https://nbcdw.eventbrite.com.

“Nothing will stop us from supporting Black children,” said Tobeka G. Green, president and CEO of NBCDI. “We have reallocated and customized our resources and support to foster uninterrupted learning gains and optimal well-being.”

Enlisting NBCDI’s digital ecosystem and the nation’s leading experts and influencers, NBCDW 2020 will feature a mix of Zoom-powered workshops and seminars, Instagram Live conversations and other social media engagement and electronic resource materials. The one-hour live sessions will also include topics on The Black Economy, social work, the foster care system and the 2020 Census. Each day kicks-off at noon (11 a.m. on Tuesday) and ends at 4:30 p.m. with a daily ‘Homeschooling Happy Half-Hour’ for children and families to enjoy that promotes learning through play, dance,

performance arts and other creative outlets.

Visit www.nbcdi.org for complete schedule.

Speaker highlights:

● Marley Dias, teen activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks (waiting to confirm. will update before sent)

● David Clunie, Executive Director, Black Economic Alliance

● Angela F. Williams, president & chief executive officer, Easter Seals

● Kennith ‘Kenny Clutch, The Dancing Dad’ Thomas, professional choreographer, overcoming adversity Influencer and author of

When We Change the Mind, We Change the Game

● Eunique Jones Gibson, award-winning photographer, activist and author of Because of Them, We Can™

● Mr. Jonathan Hines, Pre-K teacher, Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology and first African-American male named Teacher of the Year in Georgia

The week-long line-up of events is open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must register at https://nbcdw.eventbrite.com Press passes are available by contacting Greer Johnson at gajohnson@taylorcommunicationsgroup.com.