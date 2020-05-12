Burlington re-opens in Atlanta, locations and hours

Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, will re-open their stores in Atlanta and its surrounding areas on May 15. The safety and well-being of customers and associates remains the top priority. Therefore, re-opened stores will reflect the recommendations from the World Health Organization (“WHO”), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”), and other applicable federal, state and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety. Safety measures include, but are not limited to social distancing measures, wider check-out lanes and one way entrances and exits throughout the store, cart wipes, and masks for all associates.

When stores re-open, they will offer extraordinary values – deals on top of deals – as customers will enjoy 50 percent off throughout the entire store (some exclusions apply), on top of Burlington’s already amazing low prices – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices on their wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home. These limited-time only values will help customers’ dollars go further during these unprecedented times.

“We have been looking forward to safely re-opening our store locations and providing extraordinary values on our wide assortment of merchandise to area residents,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “These are challenging times for all of us and the need for value is greater than ever. We look forward to welcoming our customers and associates back into our stores.”

STORE LOCATIONS & HOURS:

MORROW, GA (1516 South Lake Parkway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 8:00am-11:00pm Fri-Sat: 8:00am-11:00pm Sun: 8:30am-10:00pm

AUSTELL, GA (3753 Austell Road, SW): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

KENNESAW, GA (2911 George Busbee Parkway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

MARIETTA, GA (1901 Terrell Mill Road SE): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-11:00pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:30pm

DAWSONVILLE, GA (534 Marketplace Parkway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm Sun: 9:30am-10:00pm

DORAVILLE, GA (5766 Bufford Highway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 8:30am-11:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-11:30pm Sun: 8:30am-10:30pm

DECATUR, GA (2032 Lawrenceville Highway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:00pm, Fri-Sat: 9:30am-10:00pm, Sun: 9:30am-9:30pm

LITHONIA, GA (2940 Turner Hill Rd): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat: 9:30am-10:30pm, Sun: 9:30am-9:30pm

DOUGLASVILLE, GA (9552 Highway 5): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA (132 Pavilion Pkwy): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

ATLANTA, GA (CAMP CREEK) (3755 Carmia Dr. SW #110): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-10:30pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

COLLEGE PARK, GA (6425 Old National Hwy): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-11:00pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:30pm

ALPHARETTA, GA (7731 North Point Parkway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (5900 Sugarloaf Parkway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 8:30am-11:00pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

LILBURN, GA (4051 Stone Mountain Hwy): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm, Sun: 9:30am-10:00pm

BUFORD, GA (1705 Mall of GA Blvd): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

GAINESVILLE, GA (1160 Dawsonville Highway): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 9:00am-11:00pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

MCDONOUGH, GA (1541 HWY 20): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-10:30pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

CONYERS, GA (1485 Highway 138 SE): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:30am-10:30pm Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

SAFETY MEASURES:

To ensure the safety of our customers and associates, the following measures have been implemented and reflect the recommendations from WHO and the CDC as well as other federal, state and local authorities:

Social distancing:

Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart;

One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;

Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor, and;

Increased space at each register between customers and associates.

Routine cleaning and disinfection:

We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas;

Provide sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping carts wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place;

Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT:

As a caring company, Burlington continues to be committed to the communities where we live and work. Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, Burlington has teamed up with their long-time charitable partners, Delivering Good and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to help make a difference in the lives of those most in need nationwide. Community support includes:

New Product Donation – Burlington has donated more than 170,000 items worth over $2.75 million to its national non-profit organization partner, Delivering Good, who is distributing this product to those who need it most.

Blood Cancer Patients – Through its partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), Burlington used funds previously raised to participate in the organization’s COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program, which is providing $250 each to eligible patients struggling with the economic hardship presented by the pandemic.

BURLINGTON CREDIT CARD HOLDER BENEFITS:

Current Credit Cardholders – Will receive 1 point for every $1 spent on the card and every 100 points earns a $5 Reward. All purchases made in-store qualify to earn Rewards points, including any markdown items. For details on the Rewards program see Burlington.com/mycard

New Credit Card Holders – Will also receive 1 point for every $1 spent on the card, as outlined above, and they will receive an extra 10 percent discount after the 50 percent off offer is applied, for even more value. This is our everyday discount when you apply in-store, open and use your credit card the same day. This offer is not associated with the 50% off event. See store for details.

RETURNS & LAYAWAY POLICIES:

Returns – The return window will be extended 30 days from the date the store reopens for all purchases made up to 30 days prior to store closing date.

Layaway – All current layaway upon store closing has remained active and will be extended for 30 days upon reopening. Temporarily, during the store re-opening period, we will not be processing new layaways.

POSITIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE:

As individual stores re-open, there may be store job openings available. For future and open positions, please visit https://burlingtonstores.jobs/.