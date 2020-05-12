Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms opens applications for Strength in Beauty Fund

Walker & Company Brands have answered the Mayor’s call to donate

ATLANTA – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the opening of applications for the Strength in Beauty Fund, a new relief effort to support Atlanta’s cosmetology industry workers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will assist cosmetologists, barbers, manicurists, skincare specialists and makeup artists who have been impacted by measures taken to control the novel COVID-19 virus in the City of Atlanta.

“Atlanta has thrived on its rich history as home to some of the most skilled and creative cosmetologists and beauty brands for decades,” said Mayor Bottoms. As a city, we want to uplift those that take their time each day to brighten the lives of so many through their work. As the daughter of a former salon owner, I know the impact beauty has on our communities. This influence reaches far beyond what we see.”

To kick off #GivingTuesdayNow, Walker & Company Brands, the makers of Bevel, have donated to the fund to increase the support of cosmetologists in the Atlanta area. “When Mayor Bottoms announced the Strength in Beauty Fund, I knew, right away, that Walker & Company would contribute,” said Tristan Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands. “We salute Mayor Bottoms’ leadership, standing firm to help bridge the gap for those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker & Company is proud not only to call Atlanta home, but also to remain dedicated to the economic empowerment of the independent cosmetology workforce. We will always advocate for the health of our community, especially those most impacted by this pandemic. We stand with our hometown Mayor.”

Launched through Invest Atlanta, the grant will be given on a first come first serve basis to eligible applicants who have successfully submitted all required documentations and have met all guidelines. All available grants are in the award of $1,000 per applicant. The grant may be applied to essential financial obligations such as food, housing, utilities, medical expenses, and transportation costs.

Eligible participants must meet the following criteria:

A resident of the city for at least the last six (6) months;

The individual works in the city of Atlanta or the individual’s business is located in the city of Atlanta;

Be part of the cosmetology industry includes: Cosmetologist, Nail Technician, Hair Designer, Esthetician, Cosmetology Instructor, Nail Tech Instructor, Hair Designer Instructor, Esthetician Instructor, Cosmetology Apprentice, Esthetician Apprentice, Hair Designer Apprentice, Nail Tech Apprentice, Barber, Barber Instructor, Barber Apprentice

Have a current cosmetology license issued by the State of GA;

Able to establish a loss of business and impact on the business as a result of the COVID-19 virus;

Demonstrate a financial need to meet immediate monetary needs, i.e. food, rent or mortgage, utilities, medical expenses, transportation costs, or other essential financial obligations, caused by the economic impact of COVID-19.

Grant awards are subject to the conditions of the program. All eligibility requirements and application information are available on Invest Atlanta’s website

Organizations interested in donating to the fund can do so through United Way of Greater Atlanta or the #ATLStrong donation page