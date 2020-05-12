Georgia Democrats announce first ever vote by mail week

Today, one month out from Georgia’s primary election, the Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) is announcing the party’s first-ever Vote By Mail Week, a week of educational events, volunteer trainings, and voter outreach to help a record number of Georgia voters submit their vote by mail applications.

“Georgia Democrats are committed to protecting both public health and our democracy this election, which is why we are making a full-force effort to help every single Georgia voter cast their ballot by mail,” said Scott Hogan, Executive Director of the DPG. “Vote By Mail Week is an exciting opportunity for our team to connect with even more voters, and grow our already strong turnout for next month’s primary election.”

This effort reflects the DPG’s lasting commitment to protecting voting rights in Georgia, and is part of Georgia Democrats’ ongoing work to connect with and advocate for Georgia voters at every step of the voting process. Throughout the week, Georgia voters will have the opportunity to learn more about voting by mail from community leaders and issue experts, connect with others in their communities, and volunteer to help others vote by mail and elect Georgia Democrats.

“No voter should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote, which is why our voter protection team is working around the clock to preserve safe access to the ballot for all,” said Saira Draper, Voter Protection Director for the DPG. “We are excited to keep sharing our resources with voters throughout this week, and help make sure as many Georgians as possible can safely cast their vote by mail.”

Throughout the week, Democratic organizers and volunteers will contact hundreds of thousands of Georgia voters to help them submit their ballot applications. Some of the events are below:

Panel on Breaking the Vote By Mail Myth with subject matter experts and Georgia community leaders.

Volunteer Trainings on contacting voters for vote by mail outreach

Vote By Mail Virtual Happy Hour

Volunteer Weekend of Action

The Democratic Party of Georgia has long been committed to protecting and empowering Georgia voters, and was the first state party in the nation to hire a full-time voter protection team. The DPG maintains a 24-hour voter protection hotline to serve all voters in the state at every step of the voting process. Any Georgia voter can contact the hotline for assistance casting their ballot by calling 888-730-5816.