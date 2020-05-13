Stacey Abrams and HighScope envision future of early childhood education

Livestream a virtual conversation on how parents and policymakers can make quality education accessible to all children

Please join this important event on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. ET, by watching at onedetroitpbs.org/highscope-early-childhood-education.

We are delighted to be partnering with the HighScope Educational Research Foundation, a leader in early childhood education for more than half a century, to livestream an event on a crucial topic, “Elevating Early Childhood Education: The Benefits of Quality Education and How to Make it Accessible to All Children.”

This virtual conversation will feature nationally prominent political leader, Stacey Abrams; award-winning Detroit journalist, Chastity Pratt, who is currently a fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University; and Dr. Iheoma U. Iruka, Chief Research Innovation Officer at HighScope.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. ET. It is free and open to the public.

This year marks HighScope’s 50th anniversary, and it is commemorating this milestone by recognizing the many individuals it has worked alongside on its mission to elevate early childhood education. It is also creating a national vision as to how HighScope will build on its legacy to shape the future of early childhood education.

As Dr. Iruka, says, “A big part of that work will be connecting with fearless policymakers such as Stacey Abrams.”

The conversation on May 13 will focus on the importance of high-quality early childhood education to economic prosperity in the United States and what policymakers can do to create a cohesive education system for all young children. In particular, panelists will discuss how citizens can engage with local and federal policymakers to address adequate compensation for early childhood professionals and provide equitable access for young children from underserved, low-income and ethnic and minority families and communities.

We are grateful to Chastity Pratt, an impressive journalist and someone we have worked with many times over the years at DPTV, for moderating this discussion with Dr. Iruka and Stacey Abrams, who are both well known for their pioneering ideas in providing equitable opportunities in education for all children.

I sincerely hope you can join us for what should be a most illuminating and productive discussion. There is nothing more important to the future of America than giving every child an equal opportunity for the kind of early childhood experience that leads to a fulfilling and successful life.

Conversations like this one will do much to advance the cause. Please join us and share this email with your community.