Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on arrests in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Statement from civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael

BRUNSWICK, GA. — National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has released the following statement on the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael:

“It’s outrageous that it has taken more than two months for Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners to be arrested, but better late than never. This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It’s a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging. Yet, tomorrow, on Ahmaud’s birthday, his parents are denied the simple joy of celebrating with their son.”

Crump has been retained to represent Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased down and fatally shot on Feb. 23 by a father and son while he was jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. Crump will be working alongside Lee Merritt, who has been retained to represent Ahmaud’s mother. Attorney Crump issued the following statement in regard to the case:

“This outrageous case shows just how dangerous it is to be Black in America. A Black man can’t jog through a neighborhood without being chased and gunned down execution style. The case is clear: Ahmaud was the victim of horrific violence at the hands of two white men, a father and a son, who profiled him solely on his race. They grabbed a handgun and a shotgun and chased him down in a truck as he ran for his life. More than two months later, they are walking free — charged with nothing — while Ahmaud’s parents are left without their son and no justice. This is an absolute outrage and a disgrace. We will not rest until we see justice for this family.