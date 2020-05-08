Free community-based COVID-19 testing throughout Metro-Atlanta

Churches, Municipalities Securing Testing Services as Georgia Re-Opens

Atlanta, GA…Friday, May 8, 2020…MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories, an accredited national laboratory testing and diagnostics center with locations in Atlanta, Dallas,TX and Tulsa, OK, is working with The Atlanta Medical Association and other community partners in a concerted effort to provide Covid-19 testing to anyone who needs it.

In a concerted effort to address the lack of available testing in communities of color, MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories and Elite Medical Associates partnered with the Atlanta Medical Association, an organization comprised of over 1,000 black doctors, to immediately increase the amount of testing being done in the African American community. As a result of securing some funding, the organization is now able to offer free testing and is making the rounds providing drive-thru testing at some African American churches inside and outside of metro-Atlanta.

“We are excited that we are now able to offer free testing because of the critical need to get people access to the test,” says Dr. Naugles, an emergency room physician and chief medical officer at Elite Medical Associates, who works closely with MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories. “We know the mortality rate is much higher in minority communities and the earlier a person knows their COVID-19 status, the earlier they can seek proper medical attention,” Dr. Naugles said.

Among the locations where drive-thru Covid-19 testing testing will occur in May include: Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia (May 10 from 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.); Berean Christian Church in Lithonia (May 11 from 10:00a.m); First Baptist Church in Fairburn (May 11, 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m.); Hillside International Truth Center on Cascade Rd, Atlanta (May 14 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.); Hopewell Baptist Church in Norcross (May 15, 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.); There are also a few municipalities and businesses that have requested testing services from the minority female disabled veteran-owned business. These include City of Fairburn at Georgia Military College on May 16 and 30th from 10:00-2:00p.m); City of Macon (May 9, 11 and 12 from 10:00am-2:00) and City of Eastpoint May 11, 12 and 13 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.).

The MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories will be administering nasal and serological tests, began offering paid drive thru testing services on April 16, and were seeing approximately 400 cars per day, per site. However, the company had been aggressively seeking ways to offer free testing and had submitted proposals to the state, local municipalities, and philanthropic organizations.

The MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories initially prepared to run tests three days a week from 9:00am to 5:00pm at their clinic located at 6320 McDonough Drive, Ste. D., Norcross, 30093. However, its partnership with key community organizations like the Atlanta Medical Association allows it to also offer testing at drive thru sites. Depending on the intensity of demand, testing may be expanded to five days a week and the laboratory is expected to accommodate approximately 300-500 tests a day.

“We want to be an accessible and trusted resource to the community and are very sensitive to the fact that many within minority communities do not have the funds to pay for testing, so we are very pleased that we are now able to offer free testing,” said Dr. Naugles.

For more information on MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories , contact Denise Mitchem, Ph.D., Director Corporate Relations/Community Affairs at 770/262-7094. For media inquiries, contact Norma Stanley, E.E.E. Marketing Group at 404/451-1811.