Georgia is 10th worst state for working moms

With Mother’s Day around the corner and the unemployment rate rising faster for women than for men, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms, as well as accompanying videos.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Life as a Working Mom in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

21st – Day-Care Quality

34th – Pediatricians per Capita

24th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

46th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

33rd – Female Unemployment Rate

34th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

43rd – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

34th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty