Community Grant Challenge deadline extended to May 15

Small grants fund “quick-action” projects that can help communities

AARP Georgia invites community organizations and local governments across the country to apply for the 2020 Community Challenge Grant, now through May 15, 2020. The Community Challenge Grant funds “quick-action” projects that can range from several hundred dollars for smaller-projects to several thousand or tens of thousands for larger projects. All funded programs must be completed by Dec. 18, 2020.

The program is open to 501(C) 3, 501(C)(4), 501(C)(6) nonprofits, and government entities. AARP will prioritize projects that aim to achieve outcomes that support increasing civic engagement, create vibrant public places, deliver a range of transportation and mobility options, support the availability of a range of housing, and demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities.”

Grant recipients will be selected by an AARP panel of experts on aging, community development, and livable communities. Experts will judge the projects based on initiatives that lead to a longer-term impact. Previous grantees have included the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, Andrew College, and MicroLife Institute.

All applications are due on May 15, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To apply for the Community Challenge Grant, please visit https://www.aarp.org/livable-communities/community-challenge/info-2020/2020-challenge.html.