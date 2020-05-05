Gabrielle Union shares impact of COVID-19 on black celebs

Gabrielle Union recently shared via social media how Black celebrities are being impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live session with model Sharam Diniz, Union explained: “For all of the Oprah’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean? So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most,” she said.

“You know like all those influencers you see who take all the trips, they’re in Dubai one week and they’re London in the next week in Paris next week and they seem to be everywhere. They may not have a lot of liquid income. And you can charge your rent. You have to pay your rent. So if you don’t have the opportunity to do all the things you need to do to be the influencer, your money’s funny. And if your money is funny, you don’t have much of anything,” she added.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has essentially shut down productions across Hollywood. The actress and wife of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade explained how the shut down is affecting Black Hollywood in a recent Instagram Live conversation with model Sharam Diniz.

Union added, “I think a lot of people need to understand the difference between fame and having money. And I think this quarantine is really revealing a lot in terms of – there’s a lot of people who are famous that don’t have wealth.”

When Union got push back for appearing to compare the celebrity hardships to the difficulties of average black people, she fired back on Twitter, writing: “DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood. I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience. That is all. But let’s discuss.”