Taraji P. Henson partners with Tupac Shakur Foundation to aid essential workers

ORGANIZATIONS WILL PROVIDE VIRTUAL COUNSELING AND MENTAL-HEALTH SERVICES TO PEOPLE IN NEED

Yesterday, on Giving Tuesday, The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (TASF) and The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) announced their partnership to provide support to essential workers, first responders, health care providers, doctors, individuals, families and youth who are navigating stressful situations, learning how to cope with major lifestyle changes, battling mental-health conditions while in isolation, and/or struggling with substance abuse, during this pandemic. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and unity and is an emergency response to the unprecedented need for therapy for mental-health that cause stress/trauma due to COVID-19.

The partnership consists of a Matching Gift campaign to support free access to Mental Health Therapy in the response to the COVID-19 crisis. All funds, up to $25,000, raised by TASF on Giving Tuesday will be matched and donated to BLHF. Supporters can text SHAKUR to 44321 to donate.

Immediately after Giving Tuesday, TASF will launch a fundraising campaign for Phase I of the Healing Tank, an ongoing mental-health wellness program that will allow individuals an opportunity to receive services designed to address mental health needs; i.e. depression, anxiety, substance abuse etc. and to help with long-term trauma and triggers caused by COVID-19. The campaign will remain active until Tupac Shakur’s birthday, June 16, 2020. For more information, visit TASF.org.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation recognizes that during this difficult time, affording the cost of mental-health services can be a barrier in the African American community. In an effort to aid in providing resources during this pandemic, BLHF launched the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign to raise money for mental health services provided by licensed clinicians in their network. Individuals with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to COVID-19 will have the cost for up to five individual sessions defrayed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.

“No one should suffer in silence. Our vision is to change the perception of mental health in the black community. Together, we will make a difference. This is our legacy.” – Taraji P. Henson

“It is my belief that in order to honor our ancestors and ourselves, we must look inwards; identify and interrogate the root causes of our traumas. What we as an organization wish to offer are observable steps to reach these goals and we are happy to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to make a difference within the mental health community. I believe we are worth the effort” – Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur

By joining the Giving Tuesday movement, your gift will provide free emergency virtual therapy sessions with trained therapist(s) to address specific needs that will help cope with stress and address trauma due to Covid-19. For more information and/or to donate, please visit The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation or The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation. To stay updated on additional information regarding TASF, please visit TupacShakurFoundation.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT THE TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR FOUNDATION

The mission of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation is to address mental health conditions and to eradicate the effects of trauma on our community by providing access to therapeutic resources designed to support mental health, physical wellness and overall development. Founded in 1997 by Afeni Shakur, mother of the multi-talented Tupac Shakur and visionary daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Inc. (TASF) originally began as the Shakur Family Foundation. Afeni formed the Foundation to bring quality arts training to young people. Today, under the leadership of Sekyiwa Shakur, the Foundation has expanded its mission to leverage the arts as a healing tool to support mental health and wellness. With a core focus around addressing mental-health challenges caused by trauma, TASF has partnered with several organizations to bring resources to many underserved communities across the country, including rapper YoYo’s School Of Hip Hop; Safe Places International; Where Do We Go From Here; Marin City School District; PACs Kids; Performing Stars and Play Marin (Feeding Marin City).

ABOUT THE BORIS LAWRENCE HENSON FOUNDATION

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 by Taraji P. Henson and led by Executive Director Tracie Jade Jenkins. The foundation is named in honor of Ms. Henson’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered with mental-health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. We are committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the African American community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.