Fulton County awards $1.62 million in grants to arts and culture organizations

ATLANTA – The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $1.62 million in funding through the Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture Contracts for Services Program (CFS). The funding was approved to provide support for 137 nonprofit organizations and individual artists. The contracted services include programs, events and activities proposed to occur between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The Contracts for Services funding program provides unrestricted general operating and project support to nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations, arts and cultural organizations, cultural institutions, colleges and universities, individuals artists as well as units of government that produce or present ongoing arts programming for the public, in person or virtually.

“Fulton County’s creative collective is comprised of internationally and nationally renowned institutions and artists,” said Lionell Thomas, Director, Fulton County Arts and Culture. “Our continued investment and partnership serves as a major catalyst for the rich cultural resources in our community for all to enjoy. The Department of Arts and Culture is thankful to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners for their support for the arts and their generous funding of the CFS Program.”

CFS applicants are reviewed and awarded using the following competitive evaluation criteria: artistic merit, service to the community and field, organizational effectiveness, and accessibility. Contractors are reviewed through a five-tier evaluation process inclusive of staff review, peer panel advisory professionals representing all artistic categories, allocations budget committee, Arts Council and final approval by the Board of Commissioners. The organizations that were awarded funding are projected to serve more than four million people in Fulton County. Click here for a list of grant recipients: https://bit.ly/FCAC-2020Grants.

Community-based arts organizations throughout Fulton County are encouraged to apply annually for participation in the CFS Program through the Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture. For more information on arts and culture opportunities in Fulton County and the CFS Program, please visit www.fultonarts.org.

Fulton County Arts and Culture (FCAC) is a cultural leader in Fulton County and the largest public funders of the arts in the state of Georgia. The FCAC assists the Fulton County Commission in the development of public policy on public support for the arts industry, makes recommendations to Fulton County Commissioners on funding the arts and oversees the development and implementation of publicly assisted programs that address the diverse cultural needs of Fulton County’s citizenry. Through the work of five community arts centers, contracts for services art funding, and arts education programs, the FCAC strives to better the lives of Fulton County residents.