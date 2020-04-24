NAACP branches call on Georgia to defy Governor Kemp’s order

On Monday, April 20, 2020 Georgia suffered its highest daily death toll for the Covid-19 virus to date. On the same day Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order that rescinded his order of March 14. This recent order disregards measures to protect the public from the most dangerous infectious disease in 100 years. According to White House guidelines found at whitehouse.gov/openingamerica, the criteria to be satisfied before executing a phased comeback specify either a downward

trajectory of documented cases within a 14 day period, or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14 day period. The governor cited neither condition is his order and neither condition exists in Georgia to date. The governor further warned counties and cities not to impede his order.

Data posted daily on the Georgia Department of Health web site confirm that Covid-19 diagnoses are expanding. The undersigned collaboration of Georgia NAACP branches call upon the leaders of Georgia counties and cities to urge their citizens and businesses to continue to observe the

shelter-in-place, social distancing and disinfecting measures issued by

these counties and cities prior to the Governor’s March 14 order. His

order superseded their respective resolutions, ordinances and

directives. Local measures have likely saved lives and infectious

disease experts warn that returning to pre-Covid-19 practices too soon

could lead to a widening of the pandemic.

Data shows that black and other non-white Americans have a higher per

capita infection rate as well as higher resultant death rate. The

overall death rate in Georgia is about 4 % while the death rate of black

Covid-19 patients is more than 9%. We collectively demand more free

testing facilities, protective personal equipment (PPE), outreach

messaging and rigorous contact testing for the communities we serve and

proper tracking of citizens so that we can see a clear path to recovery.

We call upon our local political leaders to continue to work on behalf

of all Georgia citizens, and especially its most vulnerable citizens who

need and deserve reparative outreach and service. Free testing and

treatment must be a state initiative that is necessary because of

Georgia’s refusal of Medicaid expansion. We collectively demand a

withdrawal of Governor Brian Kemp’s April 20, 2020 executive order.

Georgia should maintain sheltering-in- place guidelines until data

otherwise indicate that it is safe to begin resuming daily activities

under recommendations commensurate with pandemic conditions. For now,

STAY AT HOME if possible and practical.

NAACP Atlanta – Richard Rose, President

Carroll County NAACP – James Stocks, President Clayton NAACP – Synamon

Baldwin, President Cobb County NAACP – Jeriene Grimes, President DeKalb

County NAACP – Teresa Hardy, President Gwinnett County NAACP – Penny

Poole, President

Henry County NAACP – Vivian Thomas, President Newton County NAACP – Gwen

Cattledge, President Rockdale County NAACP – Thomas Brantley, President

Troup County NAACP – Morris Tatum, President

West Metro NAACP – Joy Bates, President