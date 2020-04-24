Hammonds House Museum hosts virtual remembrance for Dr. Pellom McDaniels III

Hammonds House Museum invites you to join them on ZOOM this Sunday, April 26 from 4-5 pm to celebrate, remember and honor the life of Dr. Pellom McDaniels, III.

McDaniels died suddenly at his home on April 19. While friends and colleagues are unable to gather physically, many in the artistic community felt a strong need to gather digitally to speak his name and remember him collectively.

Dr. Pellom McDaniels III was a respected scholar, historian, professor, curator, artist, and former professional football player. He was a prolific writer and authored numerous books including Porter, Steward, Citizen: An African American’s Memoir of World War I and The Prince of Jockeys: The Life of Isaac Burns Murphy, and contributed essays to anthologies such as Before Jackie Robinson: The Transcendent Role of Black Sports Pioneers. Since 2012, he had been the Curator of African American Collections in the Stuart A. Rose Manuscripts, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University. He is survived by his wife, Navvab McDaniels and his children, Ellington and Sofia.

Hammonds House Museum Director, Leatrice Ellzy Wright, will host Sunday’s event. Remarks will be delivered by W. Imara Canady, Board Chair, Hammonds House Museum; Clint Fluker, Woodruff Library-AUC; Fahamu Pecou, Visual Artist; Charmaine Minniefield, Visual Artist; Kevin Sipp, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs; Doug Shipman, Woodruff Arts Center; Anne Collins Smith, Spelman College Museum of Art and others.

This event is free, but you must RSVP to receive a ZOOM link to attend. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remembering-dr-pellom-mcdaniels-iii-tickets-103406491600