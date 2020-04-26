Atlanta City Council Committee meeting schedule for week of April 27

Atlanta City Council Committee Meeting Schedule Announced

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week. This is in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. Council members will cast votes electronically while communicating through a phone bridge.

Public comment for the committee meetings will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below and will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

The schedule of committee meetings is below:

Committee Date Time Phone Number

Public Safety/Legal Administration Monday, April 27 2 p.m. 404-330-6022

City Utilities Tuesday, April 28 10 a.m. 404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services Tuesday, April 28 1:30 p.m. 404-330-6089

Transportation Wednesday, April 29 9:30 a.m. 404-330-6059

Finance/Executive Wednesday, April 29 1:30 p.m. 404-330-6066

Zoning and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole at the next full Council meeting on Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m.

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website and Facebook and Twitter at @atlcouncil.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.