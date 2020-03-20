Oprah Winfrey Network April 2020 highlights for homeviewing

LOVE GOALS

Saturdays (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Five celebrity couples in various stages of conflict participate in a two-week intensive therapy retreat led by relationship expert and licensed therapist Spirit with the goal of healing their broken relationships. DJ Spinderella and Quenton “Q” Coleman are engaged, but Spin’s reluctance to open up emotionally may cause a rift in their future marriage. Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams want to take their casual relationship to the next level, but Breyon may not be ready to turn in his player card. Dwayne and Theresa Bowe thought life would slow down when he retired from pro football, but his new career as a rapper has their home filled with Dwayne’s boys, and Theresa is fed up. Coolio and Mimi have been on and off for many years, and Coolio isn’t sure if he’s ever been cut out for a relationship. Benzino and Althea Heart have a turbulent, toxic relationship, but they’ve got to figure out a way to get along and co-parent their 4-year-old son. Spirit’s clients may be famous, but at their core, they’re just people with the same types of problems as the rest of us. She believes that it’s impossible to be in a healthy relationship if you are not healthy yourself, because half of that relationship is you. Through deep, emotional group therapy sessions, as well as intimate one-on-ones, Spirit cuts to the core of her clients’ fears, trauma and pain. Her goal is to heal each individual client so they can show up as one half of a whole, healthy, loving relationship.

(P) Saturday, April 4 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: This Was Not Your Fault

The couples share the most painful experiences from their past while Spirit guides the group through a session that deals with childhood trauma, helping them connect those experiences with how they show up in their relationships; Sundy won’t participate.

(P) Saturday, April 11 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: Nothing Left Unsaid

After the couples are tasked with writing their inner-most thoughts down to perform in front of an audience that same night, Spirit sits down with Spin to help her open up and let out her true feelings. Will the group be able to handle her real emotions?

(P) Saturday, April 18 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: The Power of the Group

Tensions run high when Spirit pushes the group to hold each other accountable. Benzino is triggered when some of his peers call him out and a verbal battle ensues, causing Theresa to want to leave before Dwayne confronts Benzino and things become heated.

(P) Saturday, April 25 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: I Don’t Want To Do This Anymore

Spirit brings her clients to a junkyard for an expressive therapy exercise. Later, Sundy’s mom joins Spirit to work through family resentments, and Coolio is unsure if he is the right guy for Mimi.

IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG

Tuesdays (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT)

The fifth and final season of Tyler Perry‘s riveting series is the most explosive season yet. The serialized drama set in a middle-class neighborhood of Maxine opens with one of the most puzzling storylines, finally revealing some long-awaited answers to burning questions. The ladies who have been behaving badly for some time will all experience life-changing catastrophes. Death and destruction is all around and will leave everyone reeling forever as the season finale literally explodes off the screen. The series stars April Parker-Jones (Natalie Henning), Amanda Clayton (Alex Montgomery), Edwina Findley Dickerson (Kelly Issacs), Zulay Henao (Esperanza Willis), Heather Hemmens (Marcie Holmes), Charles Malik Whitfield (Lushion Morgan), Eltony Williams (Randal Holmes), Joel Rush (Eddie Willis) and Aiden Turner (Brad Montgomery).

(P) Tuesday, April 7 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: Jennifer Peppa

Alex (Amanda Clayton) tries to abandon her responsibilities.

(P) Tuesday, April 14 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: Under The Influence

Kelly (Edwina Findley Dickerson) discovers her inner strength to keep fighting for her freedom.

(P) Tuesday, April 21 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: Contraband

The stakes are raised in Kelly’s (Edwina Findley Dickerson) predicament.

(P) Tuesday, April 28 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: Going Along For The Ride

After signing the divorce papers, Alex (Amanda Clayton) hits rock bottom.

HOME MADE SIMPLE WITH LAILA ALI

Saturdays (9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET/PT)

Creating homes that deserving families love to live in is at the core of “Home Made Simple.” The Saturday morning DIY show pairs inspiring families, a team of professional designers, carpenters, and special guest artists, who work together with the families to create simple solutions to everyday home challenges and design dilemmas. Host Laila Ali will be working alongside families as they transform their living, work and play spaces, revealing the compelling and inspiring stories of the families behind the makeovers. Laila, who describes herself as a “home cook,” will also teach the families delicious, easy recipes from her cookbook “Food For Life.”

(P) Saturday, April 4 (9 a.m. ­- 10 a.m. ET/PT) Episode: 50 Shades of Purple

Recently engaged couple Biancia and Saterah need to remodel Biancia’s old living room to reflect both their styles. Laila Ali leads the “Home Made Simple” team in a design packed with a purple punch. Will they love it?

(P) Saturday, April 11 (9 a.m. ­- 10 a.m. ET/PT) Episode: From Pet Hair to Modern Flair

Pet lovers Mary and David Bradford have let their home go to the dogs and cats. With four furry animals to care for and friends to entertain, the “Home Made Simple” team refreshes their living and dining rooms into a space for pets and people to share.