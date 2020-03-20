Atlanta entertainment titan Tyler Perry has shut down all production on his original programming for films and TV shows for networks including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and BET. A rep from his studio tells 11Alive’s The A-Scene that Perry has placed all of those projects on hold.

Other productions that lease out space at Tyler Perry Studios have chosen to stop production as well. In the past year, Perry facilitated box office chart-toppers like “Bad Boys For Life,” “First Man,” and hit shows like MTV’s “Wild N Out” at the state-of-the-art production space.

The “A Fall From Grace” director went to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the state of culture, and his own personal space. Perry shared a screenshot of the cover to Grammy-award winning singer Yolanda Adam’s “This Too Shall Pass.”

“Been listening to this song over and over to encourage myself, to stay positive, and to remember that this is all in God’s hands and that this too shall pass. But until then, we’ve got to take it seriously,” Perry wrote.

The extensive message revealed Perry’s thoughts on the personal lessons that social distancing will impact on society.

“I would love to see a lot more prayer and a lot less panic. A lot less finger-pointing and a lot less judgment. What I would love to see is us being one nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE!! Please listen to your local and state governments. Social distancing should be taken seriously,” Perry wrote.