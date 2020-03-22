Mayor Bottoms limits restaurants to take out and suspends vehicles boots

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued two Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The first action orders the closure of all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, and arcades, and private social clubs, located within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta. However, restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments where food is served may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery service, drive-through, or take-out.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, something must be done to slow the spread and risk of exposure to those most vulnerable to the virus.”

Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities remain unaffected and may continue their normal operations.

The second action suspends the booting and towing of vehicles in the City right of way, in an effort to assist restaurants and other eating establishments to continue to operate, and allow delivery service workers to maintain and manage their operations in what is anticipated to be an increase in food delivery services.

These actions can be found online here and here.

Todays orders are the latest actions taken by Mayor Bottoms to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Atlanta.

To combat the COVID-19 health threat, Mayor Bottoms issued an updated Executive Order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more persons within the City of Atlanta until March 31, 2020; as well as an Executive Order requiring restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, clubs, and other public gathering spots to limit their occupancy to no more than 50 people.

Mayor Bottoms also issued a directive for the Centers of Hope Afterschool program to continue to provide free meals to all students who rely on them throughout the closure of schools. For more information on the Centers of Hope Afterschool Program and Registration, please visit the Official Website.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when you are sick.

5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

7. If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials