Eczema patients with dark skin do better with botanical-based treatment

Botanical-based Kamedis Eczema Therapy Cream is significantly more effective in treating atopic dermatitis in skin of color than the Kamediscream without the botanicals as well as a leading non-botanical OTC product used to provide eczema relief, according to a double-blind, randomized controlled study. More than 19% of African-Americans in the U.S. suffer from atopic dermatitis and the condition is especially prevalent among children, fueling strong interest in solutions that can control the severity and duration of eczema rashes. Study results covering 57 dark-skinned patients aged 3-73 show that:

40% of the participants using the Kamedis OTC product rated clear on the IGA (Investigator Global Assessment) scale of skin appearance after 28 days compared to12% using with the same product without the botanicals, demonstrating the efficacy of the patented formulation of Chinese Rhubarb, Great Burnet, Tree of Heaven, Baikal Skullcap, Cnidium Fruit and Licorice extracts used in the Kamedis product.

· The Kamedis product reduced the patient’s overall affected disease area more than those using the non-botanical commercial product at every measurement point during the study.