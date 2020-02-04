Public Release – Bid Announcement

KIDazzle Child Care, Inc. located at 250 Park Avenue West, Unit 906, Atlanta, GA 30313 is accepting formal invitation for bids for food items for the Child and Adult Food Care Program (CACFP). CACFP is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA to ensure children and adults throughout Georgia have access to nutritious meals. KIDazzle Child Care will be serving an estimated 300,000 meals this year including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack across Fulton and Henry county. There is some seasonal fluctuation in meals served with significant decreases in summer months. KIDazzle has four centers; three in Fulton County and one in Henry County. We are seeking vendors that can service these counties. Orders will be placed on a weekly basis and deliveries will either occur weekly of twice a week. The contract period is March 1, 2020 –February 28, 2021.

Interested respondents should contact Michele Hill, President, CEO at (404-213-4426) or email at mbhill20@me.com. in order to receive a solicitation package. The invitation to bid will close on February 12, 2020 and must be submitted to Michele Hill no later than 5:00PM. A public bid opening will be held on Monday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at 674 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Contracts will be reviewed by Bright From The Start.

