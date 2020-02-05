Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet to honor baseball great Hank Aaron

Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet to Honor Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

Atlanta Technical College, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW

BACKGROUND: Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet will present a proclamation to Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as part of his 86th birthday celebration and a building dedication ceremony in his honor at Atlanta Technical College Wednesday, Feb 5 at 2 p.m. The proclamation honors his record-setting achievements in sports and his longstanding involvement in the community, including his “4 for 4” scholarship program that has helped deserving students attend college.

