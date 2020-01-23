Jamie Foxx on the Oscars’ diversity controversy (video)

Actor Jamie Foxx brought his daughters Corinne and Annalise to the 2020 SAG Awards, where he was nominated for his work in “Just Mercy.”

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh caught up with the proud dad, who admitted, “I got the tissue out, ’cause this is beautiful. I have my daughters here.” His daughter Corinne chimed in, “I went to the Oscars with him. I was [Annalise’s] age exactly.”

As for his reaction to the SAG nomination, Jamie pointed out, “Nominated for a SAG Award, which is our peers, and we don’t do this for awards, but when it’s your peers voting, it’s amazing.”

Speaking about the diversity issue in Hollywood after not getting an Oscar nom, Jamie said, “It’s two things, and we have to be very careful in the way we address this. We always want to keep it on the forefront to keep the… Academy’s eyes open. We also want to be respectful to those that have been nominated so we don’t cloud their moment. It has nothing to do with them, and we want them to enjoy what they’ve been bestowed because they deserve it. The other thing is, we do this for our art, we don’t do it for nominations, if it happens its amazing.”

Jamie showed his appreciation for his “Just Mercy” co-star Michael B. Jordan, who also served as a producer on the project. He said, “I thank Michael B. Jordan over and over and over again for taking this project.”

In the movie, Michael plays attorney Bryan Stevenson, who penned the book of the same name. Both are about Stevenson’s advocacy for Foxx’s character Walter McMillian, who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Jamie added, “I praise Bryan Stevenson for what he does every single day, exonerated people off death row.”