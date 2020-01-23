Former Falcon Warrick Dunn helps wounded Vet at Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Former Falcon Warrick Dunn Helps Wounded Vet During Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Dunn along with a former Olympian and another former NFL player participated in races throughout the weekend

(Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber completed the Walt Disney World Marathon (left);

Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn ran the Walt Disney World 10K as a guide for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King, an accomplished athlete and motivational speaker who lost both legs during combat in Afghanistan (middle);

Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee ran the Walt Disney World 5K as a guide for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King (right). Photo credit: runDisney. Photos available for download here.)

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2020) – Notable sports celebrities Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Warrick Dunn and Tiki Barber joined more than 75,000 other runners and spectators this past weekend in lacing up their running shoes to take part in the 2020 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who competed in four Olympic Games and is considered among the greatest female athletes of all time, and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn both participated in races during the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend in partnership with Cigna and Achilles International, which provides athletes with disabilities with a community of support in training and competing. Joyner-Kersee ran the 5K and Dunn ran the 10K as guides for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King, an accomplished athlete and motivational speaker who lost both legs during combat in Afghanistan.

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend ranks among the nation’s most popular destination races. The weekend, which just marked its 27th year, included runDisney Kids Races, 5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon, Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge and Dopey Challenge (completing all four races in successive days) and a health and fitness expo. This was the second of four race weekends during the 2019-20 runDisney season. Next up are the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 20-23) and the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend (April 16-19). runDisney events offer themed races and virtual races with entertainment, unique commemorative medals and more. For more information or to register for upcoming races, visit runDisney.com.