Fulton County Commissioner Joe Carn to hold 2020 Town Hall series

On Jan. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Fulton County Commissioner Joe Carn will host the first of his Town Hall Meetings for 2020 at World Changers Church International (WCCI) located at 2500 Burdett Rd, College Park, GA 30349

This kick-off Town Hall Meeting for the 2020 series will address issues of concern for residents of this southwest community in District 6. Topics will include the 2020 Census, Fulton County Budget and funding for various Fulton County programs, new voting machines for the up-coming 2020 presidential primary elections, issues impacting senior citizens, and more.

For over thirty years, WCCI has been a leader within the local, national, and international community and we are pleased and appreciative that Bishop Crefo Dollar and Mrs. Taffy Dollar have welcomed District 6 community neighbors into their comfort zone.

Commission District 6 covers 209 square miles of the southern part of Fulton County which encompasses the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area along with the cities of Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Union City and Hapeville.

There are seven mayors and 35 city council persons in this district of South Fulton County; seven mayors and 35 city councilpersons. “We have invited all community leaders to come out and talk to our people,” says Commissioner Carn. Our concerns are the U.S Census and the need for our people to understand the importance of being counted. We also want to talk about the Fulton County budget

Upcoming locations for future Town Hall Meetings include QLS (Quality Living Services), and The Temple of Prayer in Fairburn, GA (Bishop Lackey ‘s Church)

For more information, or to offer suggestions and agenda topics, please contact the office of District 6 at the Fulton County Commissioner's office located at 141 Pryor Street. You may contact the Commissioner office at 404-612-8222 and ask for Jaceey Sebastian. Deputy Chief of Staff for the office of Commissioner Joe Carn