16-year-old white girl charged with plotting attack on Black Georgia church

“This is an active investigation and a prime example of how strong relationships between the student body, school administration and law enforcement can intercept a potentially horrific incident,” the chief concluded.

She’s been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is currently being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Center.

The incident is disturbingly reminiscent of the mass shooting carried out by white supremacist Dylann Roof at Charleston, South Carolina’s, Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. Nine were killed in the tragedy. Roof was 21 years old at the time and chuckled while confessing to the massacre. The bowl-shaped haircut he wore during the shooting was recently added to the database of hate symbols as fellow white supremacists began wearing the style in camaraderie with Roof. He is now sitting on death row.

The Anti-Defamation League commended local law enforcement for their arrest of a female minor, who reportedly planned to kill parishioners at a predominantly black church in Gainesville, GA because of their race.

“We commend the Gainesville Police Department in stopping what could have been another tragic incident of hate-motivated violence at a house of worship,” said Allison Padilla-Goodman, ADL Southeastern Regional Director. “This disturbing incident is a stark reminder that Georgia, where people of color are the most frequent target of hate crimes, remains one of only five states without a hate crime law. It’s high time for our State to stand up against bigotry and bias by enacting a hate crime law,” said Padilla-Goodman.

Students at Gainesville High School alerted school officials that a classmate allegedly had a “notebook with detailed plans to commit murder” at the church. School officials alerted the Gainesville Police Department. Its diligent investigation resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old girl, who according to Police Chief Jay Parrish targeted the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church based on the racial demographic of the church members.