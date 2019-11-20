Hempfusion© places CBD vending machines at Atlanta Hartsfield Airport

HEMPFUSION© PLACES CBD VENDING MACHINE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MOST STRESSFUL PLACE ON EARTH

Created by Fortnight Collective, HempFusion Vending Machine to Relieve Holiday Travel Stress in the World’s Busiest Airport

ATLANTA – November 20, 2019 – Creative agency Fortnight Collective HempFusion© Creative agencyannounced on Tuesday the creation and launch of the first-ever vending machine to dispense CBD products at a major U.S. airport. Developed for the agency’s client,, a premium CBD wellness company with distribution of its family of companies in more than 3,900 retailers across 47 U.S. states, the vending machine will also be the first of its kind to dispense a complimentary CBD product.

The HempFusion vending machine will be stationed in the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in the Atrium just outside of Security, starting November 18. The aim of the vending machine is to provide support to adult travelers during the busiest travel season, in what has been widely dubbed ‘the world’s busiest airport.’

“Our product takes on occasional stress by combining the power of CBD, omegas, terpenes, and Ashwagandha, which has demonstrated mood supporting properties,” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., Founder and President of HempFusion. “Our ingredients are uniquely formulated to support your mind and body, especially during times that can be challenging, like travel. When our agency partner, Fortnight Collective, came to us with this idea we knew it was another perfect combination; it’s the right timing and the right placement for a CBD vending machine.”

Travelers looking to use the HempFusion vending machine will first be introduced to a touchscreen questionnaire that asks about their travel details, like whether they have an aisle or middle seat, or if their flight is on time or delayed. Once the specifics are collected, the vending machine will dispense a sample of HempFusion’s Stress product.

Additionally, five travelers will receive a travel upgrade in the form of a $1,000 gift card paired with samples in the machine to help make their holiday travel more stress free. Winners are encouraged to spend the gift card on a relaxing vacation or travel amenities that will improve their experience.

“With HempFusion, we not only wanted to excite curiosity of the brand, but truly show consumers the benefits of its products,” said Andy Nathan, CEO of Fortnight Collective. “And what better way to do that then to allow consumers to experience the power of HempFusion’s CBD products for themselves, where and when they most need it the most.”

The HempFusion vending machine will be stationed at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport through December 15 and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. HempFusion brand ambassadors will be stationed at the vending machine to check IDs, educate, and help answer any questions. Users of the HempFusion vending machine are encouraged to use the hashtag #ItAllAddsUp to share their thoughts and photos.

The launch of the HempFusion vending machine is an extension of the brand’s recently launched marketing campaign, “It All Adds Up.” The campaign, also created by Fortnight Collective, looks to educate consumers on how CBD works harder for your body when combined with HempFusion’s ingredients. You can view the 60-second spot titled, “Stress in a Headlock” here.