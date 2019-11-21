Georgia DOT awards $31 million in construction contracts

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia DOT awarded 20 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $31,204,502.59. The project bids were received on October 18, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Nov. 1.

The largest single investment contract, worth nearly $6 million, was awarded to Talley Construction Company, Inc. The contract is for the construction of a bridge and approaches for 0.86 mile on State Route 66 over Brasstown Creek in Towns County. This contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represents 23 percent or $7.2 million of the awarded funds.

The second-largest single investment contract, $4.7 million, was awarded to Pittman Construction Company. The company was hired to resurface, mill and tile 11.49 miles of roadway on State Route 12 from State Route 10 (Mountain Drive) to south of Interstate 20/State Route 402 in DeKalb County. This contract, along with five other resurfacing contracts, represent 47 percent or $14.6 million of the awarded funds.

The remaining 30 percent or $9.3 million is allotted for safety, maintenance, construction and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations throughout the state.

The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $112 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.

Revisions have been made to the August 2019 letting; a previously deferred contract (PI# – 0015759) has now been awarded. To view the October Award Announcement, the previously deferred contract and all other bidding information, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart.

Information on project schedules, potential lane closures and detours will be available in advance of activities taking place and will continue throughout the construction phase.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.