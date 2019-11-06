Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore hosts Hometown Connection at City Hall Thursday

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and the Georgia Municipal Association Hosting A Cross-Sectional Gathering of Legislators at City Hall Thursday



Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is partnering with the Georgia Municipal Association to host legislators at City Hall Thursday as part of GMA’s Hometown Connection program, which aims to help city officials strengthen and forge new relationships with other legislators and their municipalities.

“This event is truly about connectivity. The City of Atlanta is central to the state and the region; often finding itself at the intersection of the area’s possibilities as well as its challenges,” Moore said. “It is easy for municipalities and governing bodies to become siloed while working to serve the citizenry. As head of the city’s legislative body, I believe that opportunities such as Hometown Connection events encouraged by the Georgia Municipal Association, provide the perfect opportunity to establish and nurture the collaborative relationships needed for everyone to advance.”

Hometown Connection helps city officials create a localized, identifiable and understandable frame of reference on the challenges and opportunities they are facing.

“The state of Georgia’s success is integrally linked to Atlanta’s economic vitality, and it is extremely important for state legislators, along with other municipal leaders, to understand the policy implications to the city from actions taken under the Gold Dome,” said Tom Gehl, director of governmental relations for Georgia Municipal Association. “Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and the City Council should be commended for reaching out to the legislative delegation in partnership by hosting a Hometown Connection.”

Hometown Connection will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Atlanta City Hall in the Old Council Chambers, 55 Trinity Avenue SW. Attendees will convene in the Council offices (Suite 2900) from 4:30-5:15pm followed by networking and roundtable discussions in the Old Council Chambers.

To schedule an interview with Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, please contact Zena Lewis, Director of the Atlanta City Council Office of Communications, at (404) 330-6309.

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.