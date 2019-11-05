Africa’s Children’s Fund hosts ‘Evening of Hope’ at Bentley Atlanta

For over 10 years, Bentley of Atlanta has been instrumental in creating a platform for Africa’s Children’s Fund to raise awareness and funds for the work that they have been doing for over 26 years. For the 2019 year, “An Evening of Hope for Children” will be an elegant and stylish event dedicated to the well-being of children. From those who have been displaced from their homes, schools and even families in The Bahamas, to the children who need shelter and counseling after being victims of Minor Sex or Human Trafficking – the needs are great and ACF is dedicated to creating ways to bring about positive outcomes for children and their families.

On November 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, guests will be surrounded by beautiful Bentley

automobiles in their incredible showroom located in Alpharetta, as they sip Rose’ and enjoy delectable

food from eight established Atlanta Chefs featuring food from around the world. There will be music and several ways to give including pledging to Fund-A-Need, raising their paddles to bid in the Live Auction, purchasing selections from the ACF Vineyard and even taking the opportunity to purchase a Limited Edition Signed Portrait of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond TuTu. Tickets for this VIP Evening of Hope for Children are tax-deductible, and are available now for purchase online or by calling the office at (470) 554-6935.

In the spirit of excellence, each year ACF searches to find other people, organizations and companies that hold the same drive and commitment to helping children and families in their everyday lives and work. This year, ACF will honor four individuals. ACF’s Legacy of Hope Honoree Mr. Milton J. Little, Jr. is the President and CEO of United Way of Atlanta. As the local branch leader of an organization that has been a beacon of hope for children and families throughout the United States for over 100 years, Mr. Little Jr. has created, initiated and managed programs designed to support awareness and education, to give to families in need and to assist small businesses in building strong foundations for their future.

One of the two Champion of Hope Honorees is Mr. Lesi Maol, who is the Managing Director of Giolee

Global Resources Limited. Giolee is responsible for the cleanup of countries that have suffered from

natural or chemical disasters. They have worked with governments around the world to assist these

damaged places with getting on the right path through rebuilding and recovery. Giolee has also been

instrumental boring holes that can be used to create wells for water in affected areas. We are proud to

honor Mr. Maol and the work that his company continues to do.

The second Champion of Hope Honoree is the husband and wife duo, Mr. and Mrs. John and Rhonda

Wilkins, have produced expos, symposiums and galas in an effort to recognize entrepreneurs, actors,

entertainers and individuals who give back and support their communities. For 9 years through their

Legendary Awards, John and Rhonda, have presented stunning award shows and organized fundraisers for men’s health and recently added the Legendary 5k Walk to support healthy lifestyles.

Founded in 1993 by Mr. Victor Mbaba, Africa’s Children’s Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization

headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. Mbaba, who has worked with children for over 30 years, saw a critical need to motivate and support families and communities to nurture and support all children. Since our inception, we have impacted the lives of over 221,000 children in the United States of America, Africa, and the Caribbean through our development and relief programs for children.

Visit www.africaschildrensfund.org to purchase tickets or for more information about the organization

and their programs.