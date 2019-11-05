UNCF recognizes Jermaine Dupri at Atlanta Mayor’s Annual Masked Ball

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri to receive the Masked Award at the signature fundraiser for being

a champion of education for HBCUs and the students they serve



During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities

(HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the

significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across

the country and will close the festivities at the 36th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s

Masked Ball Dec. 21 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Music Mogul, record producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri will receive the UNCF

Masked Award for being a beacon of hope in providing a quality education to students

of color. Dupri, an Atlanta native, has written and produced songs for Mariah Carey,

Monica, Da Brat, Jay-Z, Nas, Ludacris and many others. Last year, Dupri was

instrumental in the gala’s record-breaking $1.3 million raised by donating $50,000 to

help HBCUs and deserving area students.

Founded in 1983 by Billye Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young, the annual event is Atlanta’s premier holiday season social soiree gathering the who’s who of the city, including host Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, city of Atlanta; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; event cochairs Helen Smith Price, president, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and vice president, Global Community Affairs, and Eduardo Martinez, president, The UPS Foundation, and UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer; member institution presidents representing Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and The Interdenominational Theological Center; and a host of celebrities and UNCF friends.



“This year’s annual gala is the culminating event celebrating UNCF’s 75th anniversary. As

we celebrate hosting the Mayor’s Masked Ball for 36 years in Atlanta, we know we could

not make it successful without the major contributions of our diverse Atlanta community

and its outstanding corporations,” said Justine Boyd, regional development director,

UNCF. “With Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as host, and the commitment of corporate

sponsors and volunteers, we continue to raise the bar to support deserving students and

our 37 UNCF-member institutions, four of which are in Atlanta.”

From its beginning 36 years ago, educating students has always been at the forefront of

the fundraising event’s mission. With the success of the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked

Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have

received. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-member

schools were either able to attend college and/or continue their college education

without the interruption of financial challenges.



Award-winning R&B recording artist Charlie Wilson, known to rock the house, will be the

entertainment as luminaries look to raise more than $1 million for HBCUs and the

students they support. Additional event highlights include a VIP Masked Award

reception, silent and live auctions, elegant dining, the parade of dignitaries, dancing and

dinner entertainment provided by UNCF-member institution Clark Atlanta University’s

jazz band.



The spectacular event is made possible by marquis sponsors Hank and Billye Aaron

and presenting sponsors The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, UPS and The

Atlanta Marriott Marquis.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit UNCF.org/AtlantaMMB or call

404.302.8623.